Longoria (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The veteran third baseman sustained the hamstring strain during Saturday's contest and will be out for at least the next 10 days. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Longoria doesn't expected to face a lengthy absence, and more clarity should come on his return timeline after undergoing an MRI on Monday.