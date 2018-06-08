Longoria is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Nationals, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Longoria started the last 28 games at third base for the Giants, with Friday providing a good option to take a day off as manager Bruce Bochy stacks the lineup with left-handed bats against Stephen Strasburg. Alen Hanson will bat sixth and start at third base for the Giants on Friday.