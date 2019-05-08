Longoria went 2-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 14-4 rout of the Rockies.

His second-inning blast off Anthony Senzatela was Longo's fifth home run of the year. The veteran third baseman is having another sluggish year at the plate, slashing .235/.285/.435 through 32 games, but Longoria is on pace for his first 25-homer campaign since 2016.