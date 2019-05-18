Longoria (illness) is starting at third base and batting fifth Saturday at Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Longoria was absent from Friday's lineup due to a stomach bug, but is able to make a quick return to action Saturday. The 33-year-old is slashing .281/.361/.594 with three home runs in 32 at-bats since the start of May.

