Giants' Evan Longoria: To see Dr. Steven Shin
Longoria (hand) will see Dr. Steven Shin for an evaluation of his fractured hand Saturday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Giants and Longoria will be hoping that Dr. Shin doesn't recommend surgery, in which case a return within six weeks may be a possibility. If surgery is required, though, Longoria may miss upwards of two months, which would push his return date deep into August. Either way, expect Longoria to be officially placed on the 10-day disabled list soon.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Suffers hand fracture•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Exits with apparent hand injury•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Tallies two hits Saturday•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Smashes two home runs Tuesday•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Drives in three Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...