Longoria (hand) will see Dr. Steven Shin for an evaluation of his fractured hand Saturday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants and Longoria will be hoping that Dr. Shin doesn't recommend surgery, in which case a return within six weeks may be a possibility. If surgery is required, though, Longoria may miss upwards of two months, which would push his return date deep into August. Either way, expect Longoria to be officially placed on the 10-day disabled list soon.