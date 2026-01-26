Giants' Harrison Bader: Lands with Giants on two-year pact
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants signed Bader to a two-year, $20.5 million contract Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Rosenthal's colleague, Andrew Baggarly, reported over the weekend that the Giants were expected to pursue Bader, and now the two sides have come together on a deal. Bader is expected to take over in center field for the Giants, shifting Jung Hoo Lee to right field. The 31-year-old Bader slashed .277/.347/.449 with 17 home runs and 11 steals over 146 regular-season games in 2025 between the Twins and Phillies. He is likely to take a step back offensively in 2026, particularly when factoring in his pitcher-friendly home park.
