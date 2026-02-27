Bader was removed from Friday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers due to a right thumb contusion, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bader was removed from Friday's game after his lone at-bat in the first inning, when he grounded out to second base. Giants manager Tony Vitello relayed to reporters after the game that Bader's thumb had been bothering him "for a few days" and will be out of action for the next couple of days, per Santos. Bader signed a two-year, $20.5 million contract with the Giants in January and is expected to serve as the team's starting center fielder, and while an extended absence isn't expected, it does allow for Jerar Encarnacion and Will Brennan to both see more reps in the outfield.