Giants' Justin Verlander: Back from paternity list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants reinstated Verlander (personal) from the paternity list Monday.
Verlander was away from the team for the entire weekend while he observed the birth of his second child. He didn't miss a start while he was on paternity leave and will return to the mound for the Giants' series opener versus the Marlins on Tuesday.
