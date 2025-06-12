Giants' Justin Verlander: Completes another sim game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Verlander (pectoral) threw 65 pitches in a simulated game at Coors Field on Wednesday and could rejoin the Giants during their series against the Guardians, which begins June 17, per MLB.com.
Verlander is seemingly nearing a return to game action after being placed on the 15-day injured list May 22 due to a right pec strain. The veteran right-hander has thrown two simulated games, the first of which came last Friday, during which he threw 35-to-40 pitches at Oracle Park. Before landing on the shelf, Verlander posted a 4.33 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 41:21 K:BB across 52 innings this season, going 0-3 across 10 starts.
