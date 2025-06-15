Giants' Justin Verlander: Completes bullpen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Verlander (pectoral) completed a bullpen session Saturday and is expected to return during the Giants' upcoming homestand,Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Verlander completed a 65-pitch sim game Wednesday in what appeared to be his final test before activation. Saturday's activity may have been one final confirmation that he's ready to retake the mound, which he appears likely to do within the next week.
