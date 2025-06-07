Giants' Justin Verlander: Completes sim game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Verlander (pectoral) threw 35-to-40 pitches in a simulated game at Oracle Park on Friday and will be re-evaluated Saturday, MLB.com reports.
Verlander was placed on the 15-day injured list May 22 due to a right pec strain. The veteran right-hander tossed two simulated innings Friday, facing batters for the first time since suffering the injury. The Giants will evaluate how the 42-year-old responds Saturday before determining his next steps. Verlander has posted a 4.33 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 41:21 K:BB across 52 innings this season, going 0-3 across 10 starts.
