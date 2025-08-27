Verlander (2-10) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Tuesday.

Verlander's performance has swung wildly in August, as he's allowed 15 runs (14 earned) over 27.1 innings across his five starts this month. Tuesday's outing was his first win of the month, as he was able to effectively mitigate the traffic on the basepaths. Verlander is now at a 4.55 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 104:39 K:BB over 116.2 innings over 23 starts this season. The 42-year-old is projected for a home start versus the Orioles this weekend.