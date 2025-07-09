Giants' Justin Verlander: Falls to 0-7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Verlander (0-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits across six innings. He struck out seven.
While Verlander was able to log a quality start, the right-hander will ultimately head into the All-Star break without a win through his first 15 outings. Overall, Verlander sports a 4.70 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 67:26 K:BB across 76.2 innings this season. He's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Blue Jays following the break.
