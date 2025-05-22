The Giants placed Verlander on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right pectoral strain, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Manager Bob Melvin revealed Wednesday that Verlander was bound for the IL and that transaction is now official. The veteran hurler began experiencing pectoral soreness prior to his last start over the weekend against the Athletics and was unable to make enough progress in between outings to avoid the IL. Verlander will be eligible for activation June 3, but it's too soon to know whether he will be ready to go on that date.