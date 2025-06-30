Verlander didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the White Sox, allowing one run on five hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out three.

Verlander notched his fifth quality start of the campaign, snapping a streak of three straight starts without pitching into the sixth frame. The only damage against Verlander came in the first inning, when Andrew Benintendi plated Mike Tauchman on a sacrifice fly. The 42-year-old righty owns a decent 4.26 ERA to pair with a 55:25 K:BB over 67.2 innings this season. However, he's the only pitcher in baseball with at least 10 starts who doesn't have a win.