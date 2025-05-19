Verlander revealed after Sunday's start against the Athletics that he was dealing with a physical issue that affected his velocity and mechanics, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Verlander intimated that he was experiencing the issue before the start began and the Giants were aware he was compromised but were comfortable with him taking the ball. The righty averaged only 91.3 mph with his four-seamer in the outing, walking five and allowing two runs over four innings. Verlander declined to offer more details on what injury he's battling, but he said he's "pretty optimistic" he'll be able to make his next scheduled start Saturday on the road versus the Nationals. The 42-year-old was limited to only 17 starts last season because of shoulder and neck problems.