Giants' Justin Verlander: Put on paternity list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants placed Verlander on the paternity list Friday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Verlander will be away from the team temporarily for personal reasons, but he should be back to make his regularly scheduled turn in the rotation that's set for Tuesday against Miami. Brett Wisely was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.
