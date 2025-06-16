Verlander (pectoral) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Verlander completed a 65-pitch simulated game last Wednesday and a bullpen session Saturday, clearing the way for his return to the Giants rotation. He will be skipping a rehab assignment and will likely be looking at a maximum of around 80 pitches Wednesday versus Cleveland. Verlander has posted a 4.33 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 41:21 K:BB across 52 innings this season and is still looking for his first win.