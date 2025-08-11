Verlander (1-9) took the loss Sunday against Washington, allowing five runs on 11 hits and one walk across five innings. He struck out six.

Verlander had been excellent in his previous three appearances, yielding one run across 15 innings. He surrendered more hits Sunday than he did during that three-start stretch and set a season-worst mark in the column. Through 20 starts in 2025, Verlander has a 4.53 ERA and an 87:36 K:BB over 99.1 innings. The 42-year-old will be back on the bump next weekend against Tampa Bay.