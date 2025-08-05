Verlander did not factor into the decision in Monday's 5-4 loss at Pittsburgh. He allowed three hits and one walk over five innings (no earned runs and one unearned one) with four strikeouts.

The 42-year-old looked sharp for his third consecutive outing, as he notched his second scoreless appearance out of 19 total starts this season. Across his last three games, Verlander has pitched to a stingy 0.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB in 15 innings. Through 94.1 total frames, the future Hall of Famer now sports a 4.29 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 81:35 K:BB. Verlander is currently slated to make his next start at home against Washington this weekend, when he'll aim to become the 10th pitcher all-time to reach the 3,500 career strikeout plateau, as he presently sits at 3,497.