Verlander (3-10) allowed three hits and four walks while striking out 10 over five scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday over the Orioles.

Verlander's pitch count got elevated quickly, but the Giants let him work long enough to qualify for the win since they held a commanding 7-0 lead through four innings. All told, he threw 81 of 121 pitches for strikes in this outing. He also recorded double-digit strikeouts for the first time in the regular season since his last start of 2022. He allowed 15 runs (13 earned) over 32.1 innings across his six starts in August, though he finished the month with a pair of wins. Overall, he has a 4.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 114:43 K:BB across 121.2 innings through 24 starts. Verlander's next outing is projected to be at St. Louis, assuming his heavy workload Sunday doesn't force him to take extra rest.