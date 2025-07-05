Verlander (0-6) allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over three innings to take the loss Friday versus the Athletics.

Verlander threw 45 of 60 pitches for strikes, but they were a little too hittable. The Athletics put together a four-run rally in the second inning and ultimately handed Verlander his ugliest start of the season. The 42-year-old's ERA is up to 4.84 with a 1.44 WHIP and 60:26 K:BB over 70.2 innings over 14 starts as he continues to search for his first win of the year. He's projected to make his next start at home in a tough matchup versus the Phillies.