Verlander (1-10) took the loss Thursday against the Padres, allowing seven runs on seven hits and one walk in 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Following a season-best outing in innings and strikeouts against the Rays, Verlander surrendered a season-worst seven runs Thursday in his shortest start since July 18 in Toronto. The veteran right-hander had made it through three spotless frames before the Padres got to him, and it was the sixth time this year that he couldn't toss at least five innings. Verlander has a shaky 4.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 99:37 K:BB over 110.2 frames, and he'll remain difficult to trust from a fantasy perspective in a tough matchup against the Cubs next week.