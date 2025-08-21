Giants' Justin Verlander: Stumbles in 10th loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Verlander (1-10) took the loss Thursday against the Padres, allowing seven runs on seven hits and one walk in 4.1 innings. He struck out four.
Following a season-best outing in innings and strikeouts against the Rays, Verlander surrendered a season-worst seven runs Thursday in his shortest start since July 18 in Toronto. The veteran right-hander had made it through three spotless frames before the Padres got to him, and it was the sixth time this year that he couldn't toss at least five innings. Verlander has a shaky 4.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 99:37 K:BB over 110.2 frames, and he'll remain difficult to trust from a fantasy perspective in a tough matchup against the Cubs next week.
More News
-
Giants' Justin Verlander: Turns back clock in no-decision•
-
Giants' Justin Verlander: Roughed up by Nats•
-
Giants' Justin Verlander: Solid again in no-decision•
-
Giants' Justin Verlander: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Giants' Justin Verlander: Earns first win with Giants•
-
Giants' Justin Verlander: Winless streak continues•