Verlander allowed two runs on three hits and five walks while striking out one over four innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Sunday.

Verlander's control issues cropped up again Sunday, as he threw just 41 of 84 pitches for strikes. He was able to mostly limit the damage despite his inefficiency, though he left in line for the loss after giving up a two-run single to Lawrence Butler in the fourth inning. The Giants' two-run eighth inning spared Verlander from another loss. This was just the second time he's failed to complete five innings this year, but he's doing little more than eating innings. He's at a 4.33 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 41:21 K:BB through 52 innings over 10 starts so far. He's lined up for a favorable road matchup versus the Nationals in his next outing.