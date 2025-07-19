Verlander (0-8) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on nine hits and two walks over 2.2 innings as the Giants fell 4-0 to the Blue Jays. He failed to strike out a batter.

All the damage off Verlander came in the second inning as Toronto batted around, but the 42-year-old righty couldn't keep traffic off the basepaths in his other two frames either. It's the first time he's recorded zero strikeouts in a start since July 2, 2017, and his 16-start winless streak to begin a season has set a new Giants franchise record. It's increasingly looking like 2025 will be the end of the road for the future Hall of Famer, but Verlander will keep looking for career win No. 263 when he takes the mound next week in Atlanta.