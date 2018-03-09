Tomlinson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's win over Seattle.

With the Giants' starting infield set for Opening Day, Tomlinson is expected to serve as the club's primary backup infielder. He doesn't offer much in terms of power (.314 slugging percentage in 194 at-bats last season), but he arguably has the most speed of any player on San Francisco's projected roster. The 27-year-old's backup role will keep him off fantasy radars, but he can provide some steal potential should he fall into playing time at any point this year.