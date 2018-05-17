Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Tallies two hits Wednesday
Tomlinson went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.
Tomlinson started at short Wednesday, but he also started the previous three games at the keystone in place of the injured Alen Hanson (hamstring). The utility infielder has put his contact skills on display with six hits over that four-game span. Tomlinson doesn't have a ton of fantasy utility -- especially while batting eighth in the order -- but with 19 steals in 407 career plate appearances, he could be a cheap source of stolen bags until either Joe Panik (thumb) or Hanson return from their DL stints.
