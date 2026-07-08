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Giants' Logan Webb: Ambushed by Jays on Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Webb (5-7) took the loss Wednesday, giving up five runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings as the Giants got routed 10-0 by the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

All five runs crossed the plate in the first inning, most of them on a Kazuma Okamoto grand slam, but Webb shook it off and gave his team six scoreless frames after that to try and mount a comeback, although San Francisco's offense was never able to solve Dylan Cease. Webb exited after 106 pitches (72 strikes), and the right-hander will head into the All-Star break with a 3.86 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 80:26 K:BB through 100.1 innings.

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