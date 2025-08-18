Webb (11-9) earned the win Sunday against the Rays, throwing seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits and no walks. He struck out seven.

The San Francisco ace was dominant in this 86-pitch performance, as he notched his 17th quality start of the season. This marks the fifth consecutive season Webb has reached the 11-win plateau in his seven-season career. Across 160.2 total innings, the 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.19 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 175:35 K:BB. Webb is currently scheduled to make his next appearance in the Giants' upcoming weekend road series against the league-leading Brewers.