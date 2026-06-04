Giants' Logan Webb: Dominates in win

Webb (3-4) got the win Wednesday against the Brewers, giving up no runs on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts across seven innings.

Webb carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Brice Turang lined an opposite field single. The right-hander's groundball rate of 58.2 percent was in full effect as the Brewers could only manage weak contact throughout the game. This is Webb's most dominant start this year as it has not been a strong start of a season for Webb as he had a 4.82 ERA coming into the game even though his underlying stuff (34.2 percent chase rate) have been good. The 29-year-old is slated to make his next start at home against the Nationals.