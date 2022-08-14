Webb (11-5) earned the win Saturday over the Pirates. He allowed five hits and two walks while striking out nine over eight shutout innings.

Webb was efficient, throwing 65 of 99 pitches for strikes in his best start of the season. Since getting roughed up by the Dodgers on Aug. 1, Webb has won his last two starts, allowing just two runs, nine hits and five walks across 15 innings in those appearances. The right-hander's gem Saturday lowered his ERA to 3.00 with a 1.13 WHIP and 124:39 K:BB through 150 innings across 24 starts this year. He's projected for a home start versus the Diamondbacks next week.