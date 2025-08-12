Webb (10-8) took the loss Monday against the Padres, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 6.1 innings.

Webb and Yu Darvish engaged in a scoreless pitchers' duel for five innings until the Padres got to Webb for a run in the sixth. The score was tied 1-1 entering the seventh, but Webb ran into quick trouble in the frame, giving up three runs before retiring his first batter. The right-hander had notched back-to-back starts with double-digit strikeouts entering Monday but managed just three punchouts and five whiffs against San Diego. Webb's next start is projected to be against Tampa Bay this weekend.