Webb (10-8) allowed a run on seven hits over six innings Tuesday, striking out 10 and earning a win over Pittsburgh.

Webb's final line was impressive, but he needed 110 pitches (74 strikes) to record 18 outs. He gave up a run in the third inning but otherwise kept the Pirates' offense quiet. Webb has faced Pittsburgh in two consecutive outings, combining for 21 punchouts and two earned runs across 11.2 innings. Prior to that, he had allowed 16 total runs in his previous three starts. Webb is now sporting a 3.24 ERA with a 165:34 K:BB across 147.1 frames this season. He's currently in line for a home matchup against the Padres next week.