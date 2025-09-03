Webb (13-9) earned the win Tuesday against the Rockies, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out seven.

Even though Webb's streak of starts of at least six innings was stopped at six, he still turned in a decent outing at hitter-friendly Coors Field. The All-Star right-hander has fired fewer than five frames just twice all year, and he's now fanned at least five on 24 occasions among his 29 outings. Webb owns a steady 3.17 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 194:39 K:BB across 178.2 innings, and he's next lined up to take the hill early next week at home against the division-rival Diamondbacks.