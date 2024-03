Webb will start for the Giants on Opening Day against the Padres, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The Padres have not yet revealed their starter for that day, as they're presumably waiting for the conclusion of their March 20-21 series in South Korea against the Dodgers. Webb getting tapped by the Giants is no surprise, of course, following a National League Cy Young runner-up campaign which saw him collect a 3.25 ERA and 194:31 K:BB over 216 innings covering 33 starts.