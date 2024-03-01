Webb (0-2) went three innings striking out two while giving up one earned on three hits and no walks in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Arizona. He was credited with the loss.

Webb finished second in the NL Cy Young race despite having a record of 11-13 last year. Webb's 216 innings pitched last season was more than anyone else in baseball, and he proved to be a workhouse for San Francisco despite getting 3.1 runs of support per game, the worst in baseball. The crafty right-hander will lead a pitching staff with lots of young raw talent, and will look to build off his stellar 2023 campaign.