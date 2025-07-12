Webb (9-6) allowed six runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Friday.

Webb was having a fine start until the Dodgers four-run rally in the sixth inning, which all ended up on his line. He still got the win, as the Giants had established an 8-2 lead in the fifth inning and managed to stay ahead. This performance ended a stretch of eight straight quality starts for Webb, who had a 2.55 ERA and 59:11 K:BB across 53 innings in that span. For the season, the Giants' ace is at a 2.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 139:28 K:BB through 125.2 innings over 20 starts. He'll be at the All-Star festivities in Atlanta next week before presumably getting the ball at some point in the three-game weekend series in Toronto following the Midsummer Classic.