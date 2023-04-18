Webb (0-4) took the loss Monday against the Marlins, allowing four runs on eight hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out six.

Webb managed to strike out six but struggled to contain Miami's offense down the stretch, conceding four runs before being replaced in the seventh inning. Despite initially appearing on track for his first win of the season, Jorge Soler's pitch-hit two-run blast in the seventh turned the tide in Miami's favor. Webb boasts an impressive 28 strikeouts over 23.2 innings this year; however, his 4.94 ERA suggests room for improvement. Webb will have the opportunity to rebound in his next scheduled start in the upcoming series against the Mets.