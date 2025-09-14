Webb (14-10) allowed six runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five over four-plus innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

Webb matched his shortest start and highest number of runs allowed this season in this poor outing, ending a stretch of five games where he was not on the hook for the loss. The right-hander is now at a 3.34 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 206:43 K:BB through 188.2 innings across 31 starts. The Giants are in a wild-card race that could go down to the wire, so there shouldn't be any talk of Webb's season ending early as long as he stays healthy. He's tentatively projected to make his next start in a road rematch with the Dodgers next week.