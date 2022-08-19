Webb (11-6) took the loss Thursday against Arizona, allowing five runs (three earned) on nine hits and three walks in 4.2 innings. He did not strike out any batters.

Webb was not at his best Thursday as 12 of the 24 batters he faced reached safely. It was the first time in his big-league career that he failed to record a strikeout in a start. He was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning, ending a streak of 13 straight starts where he completed at least five frames. After fanning an impressive 26.5 percent of batters in 2021, the 25-year-old has a below-average 19.6 percent strikeout rate this season. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week in Detroit.