Giants' Logan Webb: Notches eighth victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Webb (8-6) picked up the win Saturday against the A's, giving up two runs on seven hits and three walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out six.
It's the eighth straight quality start and 15th of the campaign for Webb, with the latter figure leading MLB. The right-hander already has an impressive big-league resume but is potentially in the midst of a career year with a 2.62 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 133:27 K:BB across 120.1 innings
