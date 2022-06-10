Webb (5-2) took the loss Thursday against Colorado, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out three in 5.2 innings.

The first five Rockies batters reached base to begin the fourth inning against Webb. Two reached on errors and the Giants committed a third error in the field allowing runners to advance. All three runs against Webb came around to score as a result. The 25-year-old has been competitive but unspectacular through 12 starts this season, amassing a 3.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 59:17 K:BB. His next start will likely be early next week against Kansas City.