Webb and the Giants will not play against the Phillies on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Wednesday's game will move to Thursday as part of a split doubleheader, but it's not yet known which game Webb will take the mound for. The 29-year-old right-hander has posted four quality starts over his last five outings, and over that span he has a 3.94 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB across 32 innings.