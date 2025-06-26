Webb allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six batters over six innings in a no-decision against Miami on Wednesday.

Webb yielded a pair of runs in the second frame but otherwise kept the Marlins off the scoreboard. The right-hander walked three batters for the second time in his past three outings, but none of those free passes resulted in a run. Webb is an NL Cy Young contender at this point in the campaign, posting a 2.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 120:23 K:BB over 17 starts spanning 10.7.1 innings. He's registered six consecutive quality starts and is tied for first in the league in that category with 13 on the season.