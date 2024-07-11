Webb (7-7) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and one walk over five innings while striking out four.

Webb started the game strong, striking out three of the first six batters while holding the Blue Jays scoreless over the first four innings. However, things began to unravel for the veteran right-hander in the fifth when he surrendered a three-run shot to Ernie Clement after giving up singles to two of the first three batters in the frame. Webb would then return for the sixth, but failed to retire any of the first four batters he faced before being relieved by Sean Hjelle, who didn't fare much better. The former was charged with a season-high seven runs on the night and was unable to get through six innings for the first time in his last 12 starts. Webb has also surrendered multiple runs in eight consecutive outings.