Webb pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing six hits and issuing zero walks while striking out seven batters in a no-decision against San Diego on Monday.

Webb allowed two Padres to reach third base over the first three innings, but he was able to bear down and keep either from crossing the plate. The right-hander breezed through the remainder of his outing, retiring 15 of the final 18 batters he faced. Webb recorded his fifth quality start over his past six appearances, but he was denied a win as neither team scored until the 10th frame. Despite settling for a no-decision, Webb continued what has been an outstanding campaign -- he holds a 2.55 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 91:17 K:BB through 81.1 innings (second-most in the majors) over 13 starts.