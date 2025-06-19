Webb (7-5) registered the win Thursday against the Guardians, giving up one run on seven hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out nine.

That's now five quality starts in a row for Webb, who has fanned at least nine on three occasions during that stretch. The star right-hander submitted his MLB-high 12th quality start on the year, although he's perhaps even more impressively tossed at least seven innings while yielding two runs or fewer eight times among his 16 outings in 2025. Webb is also averaging 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings this year, which would be a career high if it holds up, and he'll tote a superb 2.49 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 114:20 K:BB across 101.1 frames into his next scheduled appearance versus the Marlins.