Webb did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Pirates, allowing one run on five hits and four walks with 11 strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Webb recorded his first double-digit strikeout game since June 7 but also tied a season high with four walks, departing an out shy of a quality start at 109 pitches. It was still an encouraging rebound for the All-Star, who had surrendered 16 earned runs over 15.1 innings in his previous three starts. He'll carry a 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 155:34 K:BB across 141.1 innings into a road rematch with the Pirates early next week.