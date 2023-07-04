Webb allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 11 over 6.2 innings, taking a no-decision in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.

Webb struggled to a 4.70 ERA over 38.1 innings in June, so this was a big improvement over his previous month despite the lack of a result. The solid outing trimmed his ERA to 3.38 with a 1.14 WHIP and 117:23 K:BB over 117 innings through 18 starts this season. The Giants' ace is tentatively projected for one more start before the All-Star break, which would come during this weekend's series at home versus the Rockies.