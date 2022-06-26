Webb (7-2) allowed an unearned run on two hits, two walks and a hit batter with six strikeouts in six innings, earning the win versus the Reds on Saturday.

Webb was just average for much of May and into June, but he's rediscovered the form that made him look like a staff ace in the latter half of 2021. Over his last three starts, he's covered 20 innings while allowing two runs (one earned), 13 hits and five walks while striking out 22. The right-hander now has a 3.04 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 81:22 K:BB across 91.2 innings in 15 starts overall. He'll look to keep rolling in a projected home start versus the White Sox next weekend.